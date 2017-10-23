Taco Bell To Test Run “Chocoladillas,” (Tortillas Stuffed With Kit Kats)

Coming soon to a Taco Bell near you, the Kit Kat Quesadilla, because we haven’t really thought of everything, have we?

Taco Bell has decided to test out the brand new “Chocoladillas” in several locations, and we can only pray that they found their way to Dallas at some point. The item is exactly what you think it would be, a tortilla folded around plenty of molten pieces of the delicious Kit Kat Candy bar.

Just when it seemed that 2017 could not get worse, Taco Bell is like, hold my Kit Kat Quesadilla pic.twitter.com/gsepal8mi6 — Shane Bettenhausen (@ShaneWatch) October 19, 2017

The Chocodilla made with @Kit_Kat_Break ✌️🇬🇧😍 Thursday, why so good? pic.twitter.com/cdiHQ7X645 — Taco Bell UK (@tacobelluk) October 20, 2016

Should we expect anything less from a restaurant that made taco shells out of Doritos?

Via BroBible