Taco Bell To Test Run “Chocoladillas,” (Tortillas Stuffed With Kit Kats)

By JT
Filed Under: candy, Chocoladillas, chocolate, Fast Food, food, kit kat, kit kat quesadailla, quesadilla, Taco Bell
(Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty Images)

Coming soon to a Taco Bell near you, the Kit Kat Quesadilla, because we haven’t really thought of everything, have we?

Taco Bell has decided to test out the brand new “Chocoladillas” in several locations, and we can only pray that they found their way to Dallas at some point.  The item is exactly what you think it would be, a tortilla folded around plenty of molten pieces of the delicious Kit Kat Candy bar.

Should we expect anything less from a restaurant that made taco shells out of Doritos?

Via BroBible

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live