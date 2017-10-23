Rikers Is Giving Pizza To Prisoners That Don’t Commit Violent Acts

By Getty

New York’s newest correction commissioner is following in his predecessor’s footsteps in a pretty strange way. The new commissioner is treating inmates to free pizza in an attempt to reduce violent acts within the prison.

Several people are speaking out against the controversial policy. Many consider the move to be a violation of prison rules, since outside food is considered contraband. While others see a problem with rewarding inmates for simply not being violent.

But the numbers don’t lie. Since 2014 violent attacks on correction officers are down 65%.

Via NY Post

