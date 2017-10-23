Man Issued $149 Ticket For Singing ’90s Songs While Driving

Taoufik Moalla was on his way to get a bottle of water when he noticed the familiar flashing lights of a police vehicle driving behind him.

At first, he believed they were just trying to pass, as he wasn’t doing anything illegal. He was just singing along to the popular ’90s dance song, “Everybody Dance Now.” They told him over loudspeakers to pull over, and after a quick inspection of his vehicle, the police returned with a ticket for screaming in his car.

Moalla told CTV News Montreal, “I don’t know if my voice was very bad and that’s why I got the ticket. But I was very shocked. I understand if they are doing their job, they are allowed to check if everything’s okay, if I kidnapped someone or if there’s danger inside but I would never expect they would give me a ticket for that.”

Moalla is currently fighting the ticket, and is waiting for a court date. “Imagine if the Canadiens won a game. All the fans are going to scream out of their cars. They’re going to sing. Are you going to give them all tickets?”

If it were up to his wife, however, the fine would have been a little more vicious. Moalla said, “She told me, if it was for singing, I’d have given you a ticket for $300.”

Via CTV News

