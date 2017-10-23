Julia Louis-Dreyfus Completes Second Round of Chemotherapy With Instagram Post

It’s Julia vs. cancer and her sense of humor is intact.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared a photo of herself for the first time since revealing her breast cancer diagnosis last month.

The Veep star posted on Instagram, “Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f****** around here.” She included a photo of herself in a black hoodie with sunglasses and a fake mustache. She also thanked Katy Perry for her “hilarious and loving inspiration” and quoted the singer saying, “I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your’re going to hear me ROAR.”

She learned about her cancer diagnosis just one day after winning an Emmy.