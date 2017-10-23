John Stamos Is Engaged! Actor, 54, Proposes To Girlfriend, 31, Of Two Years At Disneyland

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

He asked, and she said yes!

John Stamos recently announced on Instagram that he recently became engaged to his girlfriend of nearly two years, Caitlin McHugh.  Stamos, 54, posted an adorable drawing of the two standing in front of the castle at Disneyland and he captioned the photo, “I asked … she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after.”

Stamos and McHugh, 31, kept their relationships under wraps for nearly a year before Stamos revealed the secret on The View in March, 2016.

Stamos was previously married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.

