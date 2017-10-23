John Stamos Is Engaged! Actor, 54, Proposes To Girlfriend, 31, Of Two Years At Disneyland

He asked, and she said yes!

John Stamos recently announced on Instagram that he recently became engaged to his girlfriend of nearly two years, Caitlin McHugh. Stamos, 54, posted an adorable drawing of the two standing in front of the castle at Disneyland and he captioned the photo, “I asked … she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after.”

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Stamos and McHugh, 31, kept their relationships under wraps for nearly a year before Stamos revealed the secret on The View in March, 2016.

Stamos was previously married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.

Via People

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter