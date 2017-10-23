Jack’s Nine @ 9, October 23, 1987

Monday, October 23

The year was 1987. On this day, Geffen Records had just released their first album with Donna Summer. We were also one week away from the historic release of George Michael’s Faith album.

Here are the songs that were burnin’ up the charts on October 23, 1987!

Def Leppard-Animal

George Michael-Faith

R.E.M.-The One I Love

Belinda Carlisle-Heaven Is A Place On Earth

Whitesnake-Is This Love

Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes-(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life

Levert-Casanova

Tiffany-I Think We’re Alone Now

Michael Jackson-Bad