Jack’s Nine @ 9, October 23, 1987

Monday, October 23
The year was 1987. On this day, Geffen Records had just released their first album with Donna Summer. We were also one week away from the historic release of George Michael’s Faith album.
Here are the songs that were burnin’ up the charts on October 23, 1987!
Def Leppard-Animal
George Michael-Faith
R.E.M.-The One I Love
Belinda Carlisle-Heaven Is A Place On Earth
Whitesnake-Is This Love
Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes-(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life
Levert-Casanova
Tiffany-I Think We’re Alone Now
Michael Jackson-Bad