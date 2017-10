Uber’s getting lots of free pub with this viral photo. Maybe all rides should come with dogs!

The customer says she received a text alert from her Uber driving letting her know that a dog would be in the car to which she replied, “That sounds great.”

This. Is the best uber. pic.twitter.com/4hlDw8E5t9 — Southern Shawty (@Spookygothgrama) October 19, 2017

She couldn’t help but share a pic of the pup resting its head on the passenger seat – gazing longingly at another person who might give him a treat.