Head Physician For The University Of Washington Football Team Called To Diagnose Gorilla’s Knee Injury

Jumoke, a 32-year-old female gorilla got into an altercation with her den-mate at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, Washington which resulted in her walking with a limp.

The zoo’s director of health knew they needed to act quickly, and wanted to bring in a team of specialists to diagnose the problem as animals can’t communicate their pain. Dr Darin Collins, Woodland Park Zoo’s director of animal health, felt the best course of action, was to call in an expert in knee injuries, the head physician of a college football team.

The zoo brought in Dr Kimberly Harmon, the head physician for the University of Washington Football team, who is an expert in treating torn ligaments, cartilage damage and other injuries in humans.

.@UW_Football physician helps vets diagnose gorilla leg injury. In good hands, our Jumoke is on her way to recovery: https://t.co/3nhD5oC3NX pic.twitter.com/ep6SMGAYu6 — Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo) October 17, 2017

After a series of radiographs, it was determined Jumoke suffered a bone fracture in her lower leg, which thankfully had already begun healing.

The doctors prescribed a healthy dose of antibiotics, and pain relief, and after plenty of rest and rehabilitation, her leg should be good as new!

Via Sky News

