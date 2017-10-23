Football Fan Sets Himself on Fire in the Name of Football

A dedicated football fan recently set himself on fire in the of football, and it’s not a joke. Before a Buffalo Bills football game Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a tailgate party got a little too rowdy and bold. A Bills fan sporting a Sammy Watkins jersey decided to impress the crowd with his amazing drunken abilities by breaking a table that was lit on fire. We know, this is as ridiculous as it sounds.

The man proceeded to break the table and landed with a backwards roll, all while holding his drink. Impressive! But then, while noticing his back was still on fire, he dropped to the ground and performed a quick stop, drop and roll. Rolling through empty solo cups, he successfully put out the fire. The fan ended up pretty lucky for his dumb stunt. He probably celebrated the game even more afterwards when the Bills defeated the Buccaneers 30-27.