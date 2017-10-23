Deaf Baby Gets Very Emotional After Hearing Mother Say “I Love You” For The First Time (Video)

Charlotte Keane was born with bilateral profound congenital hearing loss. Her parents thought she would be deaf forever.

However, a pair of hearing aids donated to the family allowed Charlotte to hear her mother, Christy’s voice for the very first time. Of her daughter, Christy said in the video, “I had never in my life seen that face before. I’m her mother, and I know the look in her eyes when she’s sad, upset or hurting, and that connection, and that moment when our eyes met and she heard my voice for the first time, that was true emotion from her.”

The video has quickly gone viral, amassing 263,000 shares and 14 million views on Facebook.

The family is now exploring options to replace the damaged parts of her ears with implants, and are planning to move forward with speech therapy to help Charlotte learn to talk.

Via Yahoo!

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter