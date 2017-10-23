Danielle Bregoli’s Record Deal Could Potentially Net Her Over $10 Million

By JT
Filed Under: 15 minutes, Atlantic Records, Bhad Babie, cash me ousside, danielle bregoli, Dr. Phil, Fame, Millionaire, Money, record deal, These Heaux, Video, Viral
(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Danielle Bregoli is here to stay, y’all.

She’s parlayed that one famous catchphrase into a super extended fifteen minutes of fame, which included the release of her first single under her rap name “Bhad Babie.”

That led to her signing a record deal with Atlantic Records, which according to reports, could push her estimated net worth to over $10 million.  Even before her deal was signed, Bregoli’s net worth was already approaching $1 million.

As her star power grows, the endorsements will keep rolling in for Bregoli as well, which contribute to the majority of her earnings.

Via Inquisitr

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live