[VIDEO] Las Vegas Has Difficulty Rebranding After Tragedy

Las Vegas shelves "what happens here, stays here" campaign after massacre. Read story: https://t.co/Li75TzLvfG pic.twitter.com/gGV7NgZ0zE — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) October 22, 2017

It’s been a little over two weeks since the tragedy that happened in Las Vegas. The marketing and public relations team in Las Vegas have trouble enticing tourists to come and visit the city.

The famous slogan “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” just doesn’t seem appropriate after what happened on Oct 1st.

The marketing and public relations team tried a couple of slogans, but has been receiving backfire because “It’s a little too tacky to continue to promote tourism”, says Dartmouth College professor, Paul A. Argenti. “It’s really something for three months down the line.”

What do you think about the rebranding of Las Vegas?

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Associated Press