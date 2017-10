A fan got a little too excited watching Harry Styles performing at the Hollywood Bowl for a breast cancer awareness concert.

Fans took to Twitter mentioning that he was “sexually assaulted” by the fan and were outraged.

WTF!!! When your favorite artist is close to you, this does not justify you touching him in this way. #RespectHarry pic.twitter.com/0PdUGR6nN2 — ً (@___VXXIIS) October 22, 2017

Here is another angle of the incident.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Perez Hilton