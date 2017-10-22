Looking For Halloween Fun? Check Out These 8 Places In DFW For Adults

Halloween is around the corner and you may or may not know what to do for Halloween.
Well, here are eight things you can do while you dress up and have a great time with friends:
Undead Pub Crawl in Deep Ellum
Stranger Things Party in Deep Ellum – in the Quixotic World
Rock the Red Door at Southside Ballroom – will have an In N Out Truck!
Fall-O-Ween Foodie Fest at Longhorn Ballroom
Serving Pumpkin Margs at The Rustic
Oak Lawn’s Annual Halloween Block Party
Semi-Formal Spooktacular at the Dallas World Aquarium
With each of these events, it goes out to different philanthropies and charities from across the DFW area. To look at each one of them, click here.
Marco A. Salinas
Source via Guide Live