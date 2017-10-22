Looking For Halloween Fun? Check Out These 8 Places In DFW For Adults

Halloween is around the corner and you may or may not know what to do for Halloween.

Well, here are eight things you can do while you dress up and have a great time with friends:

Undead Pub Crawl in Deep Ellum

Stranger Things Party in Deep Ellum – in the Quixotic World

Rock the Red Door at Southside Ballroom – will have an In N Out Truck!

Fall-O-Ween Foodie Fest at Longhorn Ballroom

Serving Pumpkin Margs at The Rustic

Oak Lawn’s Annual Halloween Block Party

Semi-Formal Spooktacular at the Dallas World Aquarium

With each of these events, it goes out to different philanthropies and charities from across the DFW area. To look at each one of them, click here.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Guide Live