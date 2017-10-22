Justin Timberlake Set to Headline Super Bowl Halftime

Filed Under: Football, Halftime, JT, Justin Timberlake, Music, NFL, Super Bowl LII

Justin Timberlake has announced that he will be headlining the Super Bowl LII halftime show, in February.

Super Bowl LII, sponsored by Pepsi, marks a major milestone for Timberlake as this will be his third time on stage, previously appearing in 2002 and 2004. Justin will hold the distinction of having the most halftime appearances by an individual entertainer.

The NFL is hoping Timberlake will continue last year’s remarkable success. “Last year’s show was the most-watched musical event of all-time across all platforms and the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime performance in history,” the NFL said.

