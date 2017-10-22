Brent Briscoe from Parks and Rec. Passed Away at 56

Filed Under: Brent Briscoe, Parks and Recreation, Twin Peaks
(Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Brent Briscoe is best known for playing JJ of JJ’s Diner in Parks and Recreation.

Variety reports that Briscoe died at 56 on Wednesday, the cause of death has been ruled internal bleeding and heart complications sustained after “a serious fall” that put him in the hospital. Parks and Rec. creator Michael Schur shared a tweet, “Thanks for serving Leslie all those waffles”

Briscoe recently stared in the Twin Peaks reboot, director David Lynch made a statement “I want you to know how much I loved working with Brent.  I worked with him on “Mulholland Drive” and “Twin Peaks.” I loved him as an actor and a great person.  I’m holding good thoughts for all of you. I will really miss working with Brent again.” Briscoe’s acting career goes all the way back to the 90’s. He’s appeared in episodes of NCIS, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Goliath, Justified, and Scandal.

