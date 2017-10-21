[VIDEO] Rare Video Of Selena Singing ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’ With Different Lyrics

So the lyrics aren’t the same, but the rhythm is.

This rare gem of a video of Selena was singing “Itty Bitty Bubble” using the same “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” beat.

According to Tejano legend, Pete Astudillo, he says that she was testing her words. It was all improvisations by Los Dinos and Selena coming up with the words.

The beat, the melody and rhythm of the song was great and according to the late singer’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla, it had potential. So they changed the lyrics and made it from English to Spanish and thus having a iconic song from Selena.

Check out the video from the English version to Spanish version.

 

