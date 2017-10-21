‘Rocky III’ Statue Up For Auction

Well, not the original statue, but it’s the backup, so that counts right?

The artist who created the statues, A. Thomas Schomberg made two statues. One that was used for the movie and the other if something happened to the first one.

The original is actually still in Philadelphia while the second one is at the San Diego Hall of Champions. Though, TMZ reports that the place closed down.

SCP Auctions says that the starting bid could range around $500K to $1 million. If you do win the statue, well, definitely bring a freight truck because this piece is almost 9ft tall and weighs roughly 1,800 lbs.

Bidding ends Nov 4!

Marco A. Salinas

Source via TMZ