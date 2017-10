President Trump tweeted Saturday morning stating that he will release the never-before-seen documents of the JFK assassination.

Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

Kennedy experts say that the documents may have information regarding¬† Lee Harvey Oswald’s trip to Mexico City and the reason why he wanted to obtain visas to go to Cuba and Soviet Union.

It is said that it’ll be released by the National Archives by Oct 26.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via CBS News