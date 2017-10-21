Two Of America’s Top 10 Hardest Working Cities Are In DFW

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Anchorage, Alaska is the hardest working city in America: clocking in at 40.9 working hours per week.

But coming in second is DFW’s own Plano, Texas: with the average worker putting in 40.5 hours a week. In third place? Cheyenne, Wyoming at 40.4 hours of work a week.

Is it just us, or does 40.9 hours of work a week seem low? Heck, that probably seems like a vacation to most people!

Here’s the full list:

1. Anchorage, Alaska: 40.9 Hours

2. Plano, Texas: 40.5 Hours

3. Cheyenne, Wyoming: 40.4 Hours

4. Virginia Beach, Virginia: 40.2 Hours

5. Irving, Texas: 40.3 Hours

6. Scottsdale, Arizona: 40.2 Hours

7. San Francisco, California: 39.8 Hours

8. Corpus Christi, Texas: 40.5 Hours

9. Washington, DC: 40 Hours

10. Sioux Falls, South Dakota: 38.9 Hours

By the way, Dallas weighed in at #12 with 39.9 Hours.

A couple more interesting stats gathered by the Paris-based policy forum: Americans work around 1,763 hours a year (which is about 25% more than workers in Europe). However, Mexico works a lot more: 2,255 hours a year!

Source: The Ladders

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.