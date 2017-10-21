‘Married At First Sight’ Reality Show Is Looking For DFW Singles

Are you single? Have you “exhausted all dating options”? Do you “appear to be between 26 and 35”? Are you “ready to find the love of your life”? And, most importantly, are you “brave”?

Well, that’s what the producers of the Lifetime docuseries Married At First Sight are looking for in a select group of people in Dallas-Fort Worth!

Before you say “yes”, know what you’re getting into. The television show, which has been on for five seasons, uses “scientific matchmaking” (i.e., a panel including a marriage councilor, sociologist, and relationship expert) to pair-up couples. But here’s the catch: you meet your “match” for the first time at the wedding altar! You’ll live together with your “soulmate” (ahem, new husband or wife) for eight weeks: and from there, you can decide if you want to stay married.

Before you say, “there no way anyone can stay together on that show!”…remember that Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta got married almost immediately after they met: and they’re still together.

Feel free to fill out a thorough questionnaire here, or just send an email to mafsdallas@gmail.com.

Good luck, heartthrob!

Source: GuideLive

