Is This Sign For A Men’s Bathroom…Or A Women’s Bathroom?

Good Morning Britain co-presenter Susanna Reid recently found herself in an interesting predicament.

When nature called, she headed to the bathroom: only to discover the signs for the men’s and women’s restrooms weren’t all that easy to decipher.

Here was her first find:

Hundreds of people retweeted and liked the tweet, but couldn’t quite figure it out themselves: are those arms…or a dress?

Susanna bravely decided to head into the bathroom behind the sign…only to find out:

I went in. I was wrong. — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) October 7, 2017

And finally, she discovered:

And suddenly it all became clear… pic.twitter.com/3To8z8QLea — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) October 7, 2017

If you’re not familiar with Princess Leia…you’re probably still confused!

Source: Twitter

