Best States To Go Trick-Or-Treating

Filed Under: best states, candy, Halloween, Money, Spending, trick-or-treating, USA Today, worst states

If you didn’t know there was a list for the best states to go trick-or-treating, there is!

USA Today says that Oregon is actually the best state to go since people in Oregon spend about $40.29 on candy. I mean if a person spends that much money on candy or more, then those candy bars are definitely not “fun size”.

Other states after Oregon with average spending on candy are as follows:

Washington – $28.65
New Jersey – $24.36
Utah – $23.73
California – $19.72
New York – $19.08
Pennsylvania – $18.78
Illinois – $18.19
Virginia – $17.76
Wisconsin – $16.74

Where there is the best states, we have the worst states and Ohio is dead last with people spending $11.22 per person.

Texas is probably right around the middle, so we are average. By the way, if you’re that person that does everything the last minute, spending money on candy on Oct 30 will cost you an extra $2.75 per unit.

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via USA Today

