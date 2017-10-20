The Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Movie Marathon Is Beginning VERY Soon

The countdown is on: Friday, October 27th at 2:00pm is when The Hallmark Channel kicks off their annual Christmas Movie Marathon.

Yes, that’s four days before Halloween. So not only is Thanksgiving getting the cold shoulder, but All Hallow’s Eve is, too.

The family-friendly broadcaster will be airing 21 original yuletide movies this year: from Marry Me At Christmas to The Sweetest Christmas.

If you’re interested in a sneak preview of Hallmark’s holiday cheer, check out the video of Lacey Chabert joining Mark and Debbie above.

Source: GuideLive

