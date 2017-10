The first teaser trailer for the much anticipated Tonya Harding biopic, titled “I, Tonya,” is finally here. Margot Robbie suits up to play the infamous figure skater Tonya Harding. Finally we’ll get an in depth look at arguably one of the most famous sports scandals of all time.

If “I, Tonya” is anything like the real life story it’s sure to be one very entertaining movie. Sadly though, there’s no word on a release date yet.