Texas Teenager’s Photo Goes Viral Because People Can’t Believe His Mom Isn’t His Twin

By JT
Filed Under: @kemvnte, Houston, kg, Twitter
Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

His name is listed as “kg” on Twitter (his handle is @kemvnte) and a picture he recently took has people tweeting (and retweeting!) to the tune of 30,000 retweets and 122,000 likes!

Just take a quick look at the picture below.  Are you ready for this?

This Texan from Houston sweetly tweeted: “My mom is pushing 50 years old and still looks like my twin.”

What?!?!?

I can see why people are amazed!

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live