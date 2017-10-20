Study Says Texas Has A Fear Of Holes

Filed Under: fears, Holes, Scary, Texas, trypophobia
(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

With Halloween around the corner, it’s time to get scary! Ooooooooooooooo (read that in a ghost voice).

So what’s your deepest, darkest fear? Snakes? Spiders? An evil spirit living inside your grandmother’s favorite porcelain doll?

If you’re a Texan, apparently, as a state our biggest fear is…holes. Yes, Texas has a Trypophobia problem. That’s everything from potholes to sinkholes.

Some of the other phobias include Coulrophobia, which is a fear clowns. Thanks IT. Gamophobia is another good one, it’s a fear of commitment. You can read the rest HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live