New Study Shows Drinking Actually Helps With Learning A Foreign Language

Learning a new langue can be an incredibly rewarding experiences but its no fall feat. People spend years studying grammar and vocabulary trying to master a new langue.

A new joint study from University of Liverpool, Maastricht University, and King’s College London might have just found the secret to mastering a new language. As it turns out, a drink might be the answer. Apparently a few drinks helps lower anxiety and gives you the confidence to form new words in a conversation.

The study took 50 students learning Dutch and fed them drinks some with booze and some without. The students were then interviewed in Dutch. The study found that the students who drank tended to have “significantly better observer-ratings for their Dutch language, specifically better pronunciation, compared to those who had not consumed alcohol.”

Via UPROXX