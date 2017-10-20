Little Boy Gets Stuck Inside Claw Machine

Remember back in school when your friend’s cousin’s best friend “got trapped in a claw machine”? It might not have been true then, but it’s true now!

A child was shopping with his grandfather at Walmart when he became the subject of every kid’s worst nightmare.

While his grandfather was paying for groceries, the little boy crawled into the machine and became stuck. His grandfather couldn’t find him, and then noticed his head floating amongst the toys in the machine.

Check out the picture below.

Little boy gets himself trapped inside a CLAW MACHINE and store workers have to 'smash the glass' to rescue him https://t.co/NjHCH4GR4i — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 20, 2017

Store workers feared there wouldn’t be enough oxygen in the machine for the child, so they smashed the glass to free him as soon as they could. Luckily, the boy was removed without any injury.

Store employees still have no clue how the boy crawled up in there: and are currently investigating the case. They have discontinued the operation of their current claw machines pending further notice.

I’m so happy the kid is OK! Did he at least walk away with a toy?

Source: Daily Mail

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.