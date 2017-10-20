Foo Fighters Release ‘Soldier’ for Planned Parenthood Project

By Robyn Collins

The Foo Fighters have released a new track titled “Soldier,” as part of the 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood benefit compilation project.

“Bring your armies down upon me, march across my back,” frontman Dave Grohl sings. “Now or never, no surrender, ’til the flag goes black. How could you understand? How could you understand?”

Bon Iver, CHVRCHES, John Legend and Mary J. Blige are just a few of the other big names to contribute tracks to the effort.

Check out the Foos’ new track below.