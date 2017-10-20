Dogs Are Now Allowed At Walt Disney World

If you’re willing to pay the $50 to $75 per-night cleaning fee, you are more than welcome to take your fur baby on vacation with you to Walt Disney World!

Specifically, one of the park’s four particular Resorts: Yacht Club, Art of Animation, Disney’s Fort Wilderness and Port Orleans Riverside. Unfortunately (or fortunately: if you don’t like four-legged friends), animals (other than service animals) aren’t allowed in the theme parks.

As of this past Sunday, up to two dogs can stay in each room. Your pooches can have a magical time while you’re at the Magic Kingdom, too, through Best Friends Pet Care: an on-property pet resort. You’ll even have access to special “pet relief areas” and walkways. The icing on the dog bone? Owners get a dog-friendly welcome kit: puppy pads, pet ID tag, dog walking maps, and other doggie goodies. As you’d expect, dogs need to be leashed in public, and properly vaccinated.

If you can’t stand dogs (really?), don’t go cancelling your reservations: canines will be designated to specific floors as not to bother guests who suffer allergies.

