Austin Texas Declares October 20th Tom Petty Day

The legendary rocker would have been 67 this year. October 20th marks Petty’s birthday. KVUE reports that Austin mayor, Steve Adler, has proclaimed October 20th Tom Petty day. The statement reads:

“Be it known that, whereas, Tom Petty’s career in music spanned four decades. He has inspired generations through his dedication to creative expression, integrity, and authenticity. His style of music: a rock ‘n roll fusion of Beatles melodic song structure, Byrd’s harmonies, and Rolling Stones attitude, influenced artists all around the world, many of those in Austin. Whereas, there always was a Petty song to fit every life moment. Feeling heartbroken? There was “Even The Losers.” Cruising down the highway? There was “Runnin’ Down A Dream.” Someone giving you a tough time? There was “I Won’t Back Down.” Tom Petty’s songs provided the perfect escape that touched on relatable themes and connected audiences around the world. Whereas, we’re pleased to join listeners in paying tribute to Tom Petty and in recognizing the legacy he leaves for the next generation of artists. Now, therefore, I, Steve Adler, Mayor of the City of Austin, Texas, do hereby proclaim October 20th, 2017 as Austin Tom Petty Day.”