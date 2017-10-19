You Can Use Past Year’s State Fair Coupons at Current Year’s Fair

Filed Under: coupons, State Fair

Do not, repeat, do NOT toss those fair coupons at the end of the the fair’s run. And no need to waste them on a game you know you can’t win.

The coupons change color and printed dates from year to year… but the FINE print clearly states that they will continue to be worth 50 cents each in the future.

The Dallas Morning News confirms such in today’s paper with State Fair spokesman Karissa Condoianis.

Who knew?

Seems they need to make that fine print a little less fine.

This year’s fair ends Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live