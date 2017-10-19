Why Are There Large, Blue ‘D_RK’ Letters All Over Town?

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

May I have a vowel?

Two decades. Yep, Mr. Nowitski – first name “D – ? – R – K” began season #20 in a blue and white (formerly green and white) Mavs uniform last night.

To celebrate, ‘YOU’ can be the ‘I’ in DIRK.

Find the letters in these places on these dates:

Oct. 18-20: Ford showcase at the State Fair of Texas

Oct. 20-26: Under the Pegasus at the Omni Dallas

Oct. 27: American Airlines Center

Oct. 27 through at least Nov. 5: in Victory Plaza

Share your photos on social media with hashtag #IamDirk to be qualified for VIP suite tickets to the Mavs-Bucs game Saturday, 11/18.

Suhweet!

