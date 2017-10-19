Tommy Hilfiger Launches Clothing Line Aimed At People With Disabilities

By JT
(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)

Tommy Hilfiger is tapping into a market often overlooked by big name fashion brands.

Hilfiger will soon launch a new line of clothes aimed at adults with disabilities, similar to their line they launched last year that was geared towards children.

The new clothes will include “adjusted seams and openings,” which will allow caretakers to more easily dress their wearers, and the clothes will also feature magnetic closures on the clothes, making it easier for wearers to pull the clothes over their heads or get dressed with one hand.  Pants will feature Velcro closures and magnetic flies and zippers, along with adjusted leg openings and hems that accommodate leg braces and orthotics.

Hilfiger described this new line and the brand’s effort as part of the “democratization of fashion,” and will include 37 men’s and 34 women’s styles based on their sportswear collection.

Via Bloomberg 

