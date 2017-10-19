Snapchat Releases a Dancing Hot Dog Costume for Halloween Because of Course It Does

Looks like Snapchat is getting into the Halloween spirit this year. The messaging app unveiled its first ever costume just in time for Halloween. The character? No, not the ghost that makes the app icon we all know. It’s the dancing hot dog. The lively character first emerged on the app as a filter. The costume is the only other physical product the company sells besides Snapchat Spectacles for $129.99. Many will find the price tag on the costume is not cheap either. It’s currently selling on Amazon for $80.

The product description reads, “Have fun, impress your friends, and achieve your wildest dreams (probably) with the Dancing Hot Dog costume! Perfect for any dance floor, from flattened cardboard to picnic tables. As the world’s first augmented reality superstar, you can now dress up as everyone’s favorite all-beef b-boy and have a dance battle with the best of them!”