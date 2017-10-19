Selena Quintanilla Will Finally Have A Star On Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame

You heard it correctly folks, Tejano star Selena Quintanilla will receive her star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on NOV 3!

On social media, her sister, Suzette Quintanilla, reacted to the story saying, “Hollywood Chamber President/CEO and Walk of Fame emcee Leron Gubler along with Suzette Quintanilla will unveil Selena’s star in the category of recording.”

“Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, actress, producer and Texas native Eva Longoria will be there to proclaim November 3rd as the official ‘Selena Day’ in the city of Los Angeles,” she adds.

Eva Longoria shares a post on her instagram, appreciating her life long idol to the Tejano singer.

The ceremony begins at 6:30pm with members of the Quintanilla Family.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via E! News