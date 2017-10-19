Sean Penn Is Trying To Block A Netflix Documentary That Suggests He Ratted Out El Chapo

Sean Penn is doing everything he can to either have an upcoming Netflix documentary, called “The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story” blocked or re-edited. Multiple sources from the doc, which is set to release on October 20th, suggest that Penn notified the DOJ of a secret meeting between him and infamous drug lord, El Chapo. These sources go on to say that Penn was headed to a secret location in Mexico to interview the crime boss for a Rolling Stone article.

Penn, del Castillo and two others met El Chapo on Oct. 2, 2015. A mere 12 hours before that very location was raided by Mexican police. Chapo was nowhere to be found but 3 months later he was taken into custody.

It comes as no shock that Penn is fighting this doc so hard. If Chapo’s associates believe Penn had anything to do with Chapo’s capture then Penn could be in some serious danger.

