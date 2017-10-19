Playboy Honors Hugh Hefner by Making Him the First Male to Ever Appear on the Magazine’s Cover Solo

Playboy will be honoring the founder of the publication himself, Hugh Hefner, who passed away September 27. The cover for the November/December 2017 issue will feature a side profile photo of Hefner from 1965, who was photographed by Larry Gordon. The late publisher was 39-years-old when the portrait was taken. While the cover makes Hefner the 11th man to ever be on the cover of Playboy, it also makes Hefner the first male to ever grace the cover of the publication solo. According to a statement from a publication, Hefner died just two days before the issue was going to press.

In addition to the cover, the first six pages of the issue are a celebration to the founder himself. Hefner’s son, Cooper, also writes a piece about his father in the issue. Hefner was laid to rest October 1 at Westwood Village Memorial Park in L.A. next to Marilyn Monroe. According to an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, widow Crystal Hefner said, “He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity. He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world.”

The publication also said it will be releasing a 100-plus page tribute to celebrate Hefner’s life. You can see the upcoming issue with Hefner’s portrait here.