Passenger Sues Airline For Serving Sparkling Wine Instead Of Champagne

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Daniel Macduff has brought a law suit against Sunwing Airlines after they served him sparkling wine instead of champagne. Mcduff claims he booked a flight to Cuba, which advertised a “champagne toast.” Instead of authentic champagne, Daniel was served a cheaper sparkling wine.

Macduff’s lawyer claims the suit “Is not about the pettiness of champagne versus sparkling wine” but rather “the consumer message behind it.”

Surprisingly Macduff is not alone in this suit. His lawyer claims 1,600 people have also come forward to potentially join the suit.

The airline claims this suit is “frivolous and without merit.” Though, they have removed the word ‘champagne’ from their marketing.

Via Travel+Leisure

