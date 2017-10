Netflix has established themselves as an original content powerhouse and there’s no sign of stopping any time soon. The streaming giant has big plans to break into the movie business with a bang. According to┬áTed Sarandos, the original content chief for Netflix, they’ll be releasing 80 original movies in 2018.

Via Mashable