Lego Unveils New Set Dedicated To The Women Of NASA

Inspired by the film Hidden Figures, Lego unveiled their latest addition to their catalogue, a set entirely dedicated to the Women of NASA.

The set includes astronauts, scientists, astronomers, and educators, and includes figurines of Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut, Mae Jemison, the first black woman to travel in space, astronomer and educator Nancy Grace Roman, and computer scientist Margaret Hamilton.

Lego versions of the Space Shuttle Challenger and Hubble Telescope will also be available in the kit, along with a version of Hamilton’s workspace at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where she was programming software for the moon landing.

The set will be available November 1, and will retail for $24.99.

