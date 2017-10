It’s a Jewel Winning Weekend on Jack so listen ALL WEEKEND LONG to win a pair of tickets to see Jewel!

When you hear the cue to call dial 214 or 817 787-1003 for your chance to win!

The Handmade Holiday Tour is coming to Toyota Music Factory December 7th!

You can get your tickets now at livenation.com!

Or keep your radio tuned to Jack ALL WEEKEND LONG for your chance to win.