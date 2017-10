Thursday, October 19

The year was 1986. ¬†On this day, a jar of Skippy Peanut Butter was only a $1.49…that’s a lot of PBJ.

Nine songs and moments from this day in ’86!

Madonna-True Blue

Genesis-Throwing It All Away

Eurythmics-Missionary Man

Van Halen-Love Walks In

Cameo-Word Up

The Human League-Human

The Bangles-Walk Like An Egyptian

Bruce Hornsby & The Range-They Way It Is

Cyndi Lauper-True Colors