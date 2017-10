Gayla Thompson is the owner of GT Photography, and something tells us she’s about to receive a lot more business offers after posting this hilarious photo shoot.

She was able to convince her husband to pose out in a field, naked, with just some cleverly placed pumpkins to hide all of his naughty bits, and it’s absolutely hilarious! We’re thinking it didn’t take a whole lot of convincing, because the husband seems to be enjoying himself!

Talk about Pumpkin Spice, huh?

Via E!

