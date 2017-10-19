Channing Tatum Ends Association With The Weinstein Company: “This Is A Giant Opportunity for Real Positive Change”

In a passionate Facebook post, actor Channing Tatum officially announced his intention to cut any and all ties and association to disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, and the company he co-founded with his brother.

Tatum, along with his producing partner, Reid Carolin wrote in his post, “The brave women who had the courage to stand up and speak their truth about Harvey Weinstein are true heroes to us. They are lifting the heavy bricks to build the equitable world we all deserve to live in.”

Tatum had a role in Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight, which was produced by Weinstein. Currently, although he resigned from the company, Weinstein owns about 22% of the company he co-founded with his brother in 1979.

Via ET

