Brother of Dallas Mavs Player Devin Harris Dies On Central Expressway

Dallas Mavericks player Devin Harris’ brother died from a rear end collision that happened overnight, Thursday.

According to NBC5, Bruce Harris’s car was disabled and was on the shoulder of 75 Central Expressway facing north, when a Sedan hits Bruce’s car from the back, which hits the gas tank, and catches on fire.

Everyone from the collision were all rushed to Texas Health Presbyterian, where Bruce Harris died midday, Thursday.

Devin Harris was excused from practice to see his brother.

Bruce was 38.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via NBC5