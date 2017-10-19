Arlington Teacher Wins The Milken Educator Award, Known as The “Oscar Of Education”

Jennifer Fuller has been an English teacher for 15 years.

The Texas Christian University and University of Texas graduate is currently teaching at Arlington Collegiate High School, which provides the students to earn a High School diploma and up to an Associate Degree with dual credit.

The entire school gathered for an assembly, where Fuller was surprised with the Milken Educator Award, often described as the “Oscar of Education.” The award is given to only 45 teachers across the country every year, and includes a $25,000 cash prize.

While she may use the prize money to travel, Fuller is deeply rooted in the classroom. She told WFAA, “Everyday, I try to make life better for my kids. Teach them to really become strong people, become strong citizens, and learn to read and write a little better along the way.”

Her students reciprocate the love. They gifted a gigantic banner congratulating her for the accomplishment, with many messages written calling her a hero and role model. Student Ailynn Aguilar said, “She makes learning different. It’s more like one-on-one.”

Via WFAA

