Wanted Man Turns Himself in and Brings Doughnuts After Losing a Bet With Police

A young man from Redford, Michigan made an unlikely bet with the local police department who were looking for him due to outstanding warrants. The young man, Champagne Torino a.k.a. Michael Zaydel, made a bet with the Redford Police Department that he would not only turn himself in, he’ll bring a dozen doughnuts AND clean up every piece of trash from all the schools in the district if police department’s Facebook post gained more than a thousand shares.

Turns out, that post got more than 4,000 shares Zaydel kept his word.

Zaydel sure did bring a dozen doughnuts and a bagel, too.

Here was the originally post where Zaydel placed a bet with the police department.

At least he kept his word! What a bizarre bet.