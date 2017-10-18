Tonight Marks The 20th Season For Dirk Nowitzki, Here Are His Career Highlights

Dirk Nowitzki begins his 20th season in a Mavericks uniform this week.

When you hear Swish41 say he had a lousy rookie year, he’s putting it mildly. He didn’t score for the first time until February 5th, 1999. The Mavericks were in Seattle to play the Sonics, and the future Hall of Famer managed just two points. Both, free throws. Didn’t even manage a field goal. In fact, the announcers took little notice, as you’ll see at the beginning of this video.

Many people that first year were already calling Nowitzki a failed experiment. I wonder if they’d like that back?